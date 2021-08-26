Razor Energy (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Trading 5.7% Higher

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 6,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46.

Razor Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RZREF)

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

