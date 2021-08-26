Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Direct Line Insurance Group (DIISY)

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS: DIISY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/25/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

8/13/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/6/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/23/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group was given a new $15.83 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.222 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

