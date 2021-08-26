Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Targa Resources (TRGP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE: TRGP) recently:

8/10/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $38.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Targa Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $38.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Targa Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Targa Resources boasts an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets, including a leading position in the Mont Belvieu NGL hub that generates stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. The company’s integrated business model and downstream presence offers attractive upside opportunity compared to most of its peers. Meanwhile, Targa Resources’ sizeable presence in the Permian Basin enhances its growth potential. The company’s lower commodity price risk is another positive. However, it hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-led downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes. The firm’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry too, while the recent dividend cut means that Targa Resources has lost its appeal to income investors. Hence, investor are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

7/26/2021 – Targa Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $42.52 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TRGP opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 3.08. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20.

Get Targa Resources Corp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.