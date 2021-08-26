Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR):

8/24/2021 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/13/2021 – Maxar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Maxar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

8/9/2021 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Maxar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Maxar Technologies is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Maxar Technologies is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,440. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,051.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 116.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 31,013 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

