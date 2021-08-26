Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rogers Sugar (RSI)

Rogers Sugar (TSE: RSI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2021 – Rogers Sugar had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Rogers Sugar had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.25 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Rogers Sugar had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Rogers Sugar had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$5.50.

TSE:RSI traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.50. 88,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,863. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.69. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$5.97. The stock has a market cap of C$570.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Rogers Sugar Inc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$148,973.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$295,392.68. Also, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$295,635.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$871,260.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.