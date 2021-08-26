Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kohl’s (KSS)

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/24/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Kohl’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Kohl’s is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Kohl’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Kohl’s have underperformed the industry in the past six months, we expect the trend to reverse in the near term. The company has been benefiting from its strategic framework introduced in October 2020. The strategic plan focuses on four key areas — driving top-line growth, expanding operating margin, implementing disciplined capital management as well as undertaking an agile, accountable and inclusive culture. Moreover, the company is gaining on growing digital business for a while now. Notably, digital sales increased 14% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Also, Kohl’s strong brand portfolio and solid partnerships are diving growth. However, the company saw increased SG&A expenses during the fiscal first quarter. In fact, management expects the metric to grow sequentially in the fiscal second quarter.”

Kohl’s stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

