Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Liquidia (LQDA)

8/26/2021 – Liquidia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – Liquidia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Liquidia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/13/2021 – Liquidia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company's product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. "

Shares of LQDA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 124,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,071. The company has a market capitalization of $141.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Liquidia by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Liquidia by 197.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidia by 29.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

