Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a growth of 567.2% from the July 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.5 days.

Separately, Redburn Partners raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.80.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

