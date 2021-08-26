Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $22.76. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.57, with a volume of 1,546 shares changing hands.

RXRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $676,017,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

