RED Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, RED has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $633,133.09 and $26,079.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.00359953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

