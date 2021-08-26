Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Short Interest Up 1,641.7% in August

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 1,641.7% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RWBYF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,381. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.65.

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

