Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of RDWWF remained flat at $$9.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84. Redrow has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

