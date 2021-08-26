Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.740-$3.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.77.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of REG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.88. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at $479,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.