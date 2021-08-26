renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $884,134.32 and $195,569.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00051712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00120752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00153199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,544.86 or 1.00205442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.34 or 0.01022903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.35 or 0.06639674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

