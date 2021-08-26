Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) CFO Vineet R. Jindal Acquires 5,000 Shares

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) CFO Vineet R. Jindal acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RPHM traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.28. 61,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,364. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPHM. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,662,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $22,478,000. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $8,267,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $4,665,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,417,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 23rd.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

