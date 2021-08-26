Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) VP Buys $18,625.00 in Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) VP Michael Cruse bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $18,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 61,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,364. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

