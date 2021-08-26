Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCII shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 108,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.