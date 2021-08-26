Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Down 5.3%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) was down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.66 and last traded at $29.41. Approximately 18,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 346,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REPL shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at $72,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,411 shares of company stock worth $5,256,028 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 938,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after buying an additional 55,537 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 967,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,530,000 after buying an additional 111,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,506,000 after buying an additional 88,029 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

