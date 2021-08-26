Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 35.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $122.66 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

