Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.05

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.05 and last traded at $122.78, with a volume of 9868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.66.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.14.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after acquiring an additional 792,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,674,000 after acquiring an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Republic Services by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,704,000 after purchasing an additional 264,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

