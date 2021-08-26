Request Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Request has a total market capitalization of $242.09 million and approximately $17.69 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00051761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.14 or 0.00741152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00097457 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

