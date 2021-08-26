Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nucor Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $119.96 on Thursday. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.94.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Nucor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

