Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 26th (BMO, CRM, IHG, NTAP, NTIOF, NUVCF, OSB, RY, VCT, WG)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 26th:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$133.00 to C$138.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $290.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

had its target price raised by FBN Securities from $290.00 to $310.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $266.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $320.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,600 ($73.16) to GBX 5,650 ($73.82). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $100.00 to $107.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$104.00 to C$106.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$101.00 to C$104.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$99.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$101.00 to C$103.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$123.00 to C$158.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 645 ($8.43). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$138.00 to C$145.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$140.00 to C$143.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $19.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

