Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Organon & Co. (OGN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN):

8/18/2021 – Organon & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – Organon & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Organon & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Organon & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2021 – Organon & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Organon & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2021 – Organon & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Organon & Co. is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OGN opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,080,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,534,000.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

