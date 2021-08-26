Research Analysts Set Expectations for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the technology retailer will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBY. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Best Buy stock opened at $121.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.84. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after buying an additional 240,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after buying an additional 287,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at $19,442,867.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,129 shares of company stock valued at $21,085,472. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

