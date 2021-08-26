Research Analysts Set Expectations for Eversource Energy’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

ES has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

ES stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,524 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,337,000 after buying an additional 961,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

