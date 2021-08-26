Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 26th (AMSWA, AT1, AZN, FIE, G1A, GSK, RPT, RYAM, SACH, SKIN)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 26th:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €8.50 ($10.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

was given a £100 ($130.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) was given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,540 ($20.12) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €33.60 ($39.53) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a hold rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

