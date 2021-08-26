Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Constellation Software (CSU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Constellation Software (TSE: CSU):

8/9/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00.

8/5/2021 – Constellation Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$2,000.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$1,900.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Constellation Software had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1,909.24 to C$1,900.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Constellation Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$2,100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$2,146.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1,962.52. The company has a market cap of C$45.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.90. Constellation Software Inc. has a one year low of C$1,366.66 and a one year high of C$2,180.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.251 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

In other Constellation Software news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total transaction of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

