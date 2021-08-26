Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1,100.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081,545 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.91% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $40,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ROIC. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

