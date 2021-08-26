Reviewing Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) & Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Legacy Education Alliance alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Legacy Education Alliance and Zhangmen Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Zhangmen Education has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 377.71%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Zhangmen Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance 37.62% -48.85% 199.85% Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Zhangmen Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $34.16 million 0.10 $16.01 million N/A N/A Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.81 -$154.51 million N/A N/A

Legacy Education Alliance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhangmen Education.

Summary

Zhangmen Education beats Legacy Education Alliance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Education Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.