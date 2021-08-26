Reviewing The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crexendo and The Liberty Braves Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $16.39 million 6.73 $7.94 million $0.47 12.72 The Liberty Braves Group $178.00 million 0.14 -$1.42 billion N/A N/A

Crexendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Liberty Braves Group.

Volatility & Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.7% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 29.73% 20.77% 16.91% The Liberty Braves Group -33.69% -0.64% -0.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Crexendo and The Liberty Braves Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crexendo currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.78%. Given Crexendo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Summary

Crexendo beats The Liberty Braves Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

