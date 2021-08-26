REVV (REVV) Hits Market Cap of $81.32 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, REVV has traded up 44.2% against the dollar. REVV has a market cap of $81.32 million and approximately $20.55 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.01 or 0.00748218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00098263 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

