Rice Partnership LLC Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 1.8% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.26. 45,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,048. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.82. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The company has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. Truist upped their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

