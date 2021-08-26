Rice Partnership LLC Boosts Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter worth $136,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in WestRock by 1.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in WestRock by 137.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65,910 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.73. 11,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,081. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $62.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

