Rice Partnership LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,714 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.9% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.21. 87,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,769. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

