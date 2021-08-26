Rice Partnership LLC Has $11.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Kaspick LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 345.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,666.7% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 110,601 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $252.02. 3,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,080. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $253.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.73.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

