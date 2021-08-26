Rice Partnership LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,603 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Nuance Communications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN remained flat at $$55.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 42,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,752,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -423.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,637,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,162 shares of company stock worth $3,710,639 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

