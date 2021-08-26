Rice Partnership LLC Has $4.83 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.5% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.2% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 31,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,308. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $177.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

