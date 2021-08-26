Rice Partnership LLC Has $5.24 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,694 in the last quarter.

NYSE A traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $172.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $173.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on A. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.77.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

