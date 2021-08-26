Rice Partnership LLC Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 2.3% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Strid Group LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

DIS stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752,008. The company has a market capitalization of $322.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

