Rice Partnership LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,831 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,811,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after acquiring an additional 930,039 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.31. 10,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,374. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.48 and a 52-week high of $136.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

