Rice Partnership LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC owned 0.45% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,840,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 283,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,467,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,566,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.25. 36,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.