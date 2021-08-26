Rice Partnership LLC Invests $5.92 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,837 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,000. Fortinet makes up about 1.9% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 74.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 483,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,154,000 after acquiring an additional 46,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $309.62. 12,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $309.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,719. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

