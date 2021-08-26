Rice Partnership LLC Lowers Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 2.8% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after purchasing an additional 97,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after purchasing an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.22. 10,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

