Rice Partnership LLC Purchases 2,510 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up about 5.0% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $15,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,186,000 after buying an additional 1,479,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,670,000 after buying an additional 1,381,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after buying an additional 968,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,368,000 after buying an additional 997,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,559,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,947,000 after buying an additional 680,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock remained flat at $$46.64 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,998,584 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91.

