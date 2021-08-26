Rice Partnership LLC Purchases 580 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.1% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after acquiring an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after acquiring an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.40. 47,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.78. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

