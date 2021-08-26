Rice Partnership LLC Purchases 675 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.5% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,200,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,302,000 after acquiring an additional 156,946 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,089,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,824,000 after buying an additional 200,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.79. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

