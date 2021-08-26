Rice Partnership LLC Sells 35,751 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Rice Partnership LLC decreased its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,751 shares during the quarter. Brooks Automation comprises approximately 1.0% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,213 shares of company stock worth $4,684,166. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRKS traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.66. 15,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,817. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

