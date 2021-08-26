Rice Partnership LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.89. 311,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,080,631. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

