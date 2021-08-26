Ridley Co. Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:RIC)

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35.

Ridley Company Profile

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. The company offers animal nutrition feed in packaged form from 10 Â- 30 kg bags; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; fish meals; and animal meals, including meat and bone meal, poultry meal, feather meal, blood meal, and custom blended products.

Dividend History for Ridley (ASX:RIC)

